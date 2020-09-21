Last day of summer features sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The perfect forecast we had this weekend will follow us into the new week. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

After another cool morning, it will be a beautiful last full day of summer. Sunny skies highlight your Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tonight, look for clear skies and chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. As Monday’s go, this one should be pretty good, at least weather-wise.

Extended Forecast

High pressure keeps the sunshine around Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs will stay in the low to mid-70s. Overnight lows will start to climb a little though. We should only drop into the low 50s on Tuesday night and upper 50s on Wednesday night. Fall officially starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning!

Our dry stretch of weather could come to an end on Thursday. Models are split on it right now. I’m going to go ahead and add some stray to scattered rain chances in. We’ll see how it plays out the next couple of days. Friday is the same way. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll add in some clouds to go with our sunshine.

This weekend, the rain chances will be back for sure. While models are split on the coverage Saturday, they all have at least scattered chances. Sunday right now is shaping up to be a washout.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.