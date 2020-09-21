Advertisement

Last day of summer features sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The perfect forecast we had this weekend will follow us into the new week. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

After another cool morning, it will be a beautiful last full day of summer. Sunny skies highlight your Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tonight, look for clear skies and chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. As Monday’s go, this one should be pretty good, at least weather-wise.

Extended Forecast

High pressure keeps the sunshine around Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs will stay in the low to mid-70s. Overnight lows will start to climb a little though. We should only drop into the low 50s on Tuesday night and upper 50s on Wednesday night. Fall officially starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning!

Our dry stretch of weather could come to an end on Thursday. Models are split on it right now. I’m going to go ahead and add some stray to scattered rain chances in. We’ll see how it plays out the next couple of days. Friday is the same way. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll add in some clouds to go with our sunshine.

This weekend, the rain chances will be back for sure. While models are split on the coverage Saturday, they all have at least scattered chances. Sunday right now is shaping up to be a washout.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More sunshine heading into the new week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overnight lows will get chilly once again and dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - September 20th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Fall is here and it brought the nice weather with it

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will need a light jacket this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Fall-like temperatures and sunshine arrive this weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The clouds will continue to move out of here this evening which will allow for chilly temperatures overnight!

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Amazing stretch of weather on the way

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of another week and into one of the best forecasts we’ve had in some time.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

Clouds stick around, sunshine and cool temperatures on the way

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Today we saw some rain and we’ve seen those gloomy skies due to the remnants of Hurricane Sally.