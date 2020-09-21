Hazard ARH hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard ARH is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Medical Mall.

Jeri Lynn Milwee is the Community Pharmacy Clinical Services Coordinator and she said it is likely the COVID-19 virus and the flu viruses will be circulating at the same time this fall and winter.

“They have already done the first and best step to help to protect themselves, their coworkers, their family, and their community this fall by going ahead and getting their flu shot, it’s recommended to get your flu shot in September or October this year.”

The drive-thru flu shot clinic will go until 6 p.m. on Monday and begin again on Tuesday from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

There is no cost with most insurances.

This story will be updated.

