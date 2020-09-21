Advertisement

Foot Locker stores to be voter registration sites

At the more than 2,000 shoe store locations, people will be able to check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.
All Foot Locker locations will be voter registration locations(Foot Locker)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WHBQ) - All Foot Locker stores in the U.S. will become voter registrations sites come Tuesday, September 22, also known as ‘National Voter Registration Day’.

Starting Tuesday, when you walk into any Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction location, shoppers will find signs with a QR code that directs shoppers to a digital hub with voting resources, WHBQ reports.

At the more than 2,000 shoe store locations, people will be able to check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.

This new initiative is in partnership with Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan organization focused on empowering young people to take civic action.

“The Foot Locker, Inc. family of brands [reaches] millions of young people every day, giving them a tremendous platform to empower this generation with the information they need to vote in this election,” Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote, said in a press release. “We at Rock the Vote are eager to leverage their longstanding, trusted relationship with America’s youth generation to ensure their voices are heard.”

The company also said it will provide schedule flexibility for employees to exercise their rights to vote.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

