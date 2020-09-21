Advertisement

Federal courthouse closing this week in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decision

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) - The federal courthouse in Louisville will be closed all week. The reason, according to WLKY, is due to the pending announcement on a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Officials at the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Customhouse confirmed it Friday afternoon.

They said any proceeding scheduled for this week will either be continued or conducted by video conference at the discretion of the judge.

WLKY reached out to the mayor’s office about the courthouse and timing on a decision. They were told, “We have not been told when an announcement from the AG is coming, but we believe we will get some advanced notice.”

Multiple sources have told WLKY they expect a decision in the Taylor case this week.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has been investigating her death for months. He has repeatedly, and again recently, declined to provide a timeline for when he’ll announce his decision on whether to pursue charges against the officers involved.

Those officers are Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove and former Det. Brett Hankison.

They all fired shots the night Taylor’s apartment was raided as part of a narcotics investigation. Police say her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot first. Walker has said he did not know it was police at the door.

