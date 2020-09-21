Fall officially begins with sunshine and comfortable temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue for the first official day of fall!

Tonight and Tomorrow

The clear skies continue tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Some areas could be cooler with those clear skies!

Fall officially begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and it’ll feel like fall! Highs will be in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. We could start to see a few clouds later Thursday night which will allow overnight lows to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

The gorgeous weather continues Wednesday as high pressure dominates our region. Highs will warm up slightly into the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sadly, the dry weather ends Thursday. The good news, however, is that we should remain dry throughout most of the day Thursday! Stray rain chances return later Thursday night into Friday. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows near 60.

We will continue to see a few rain chances Friday with that mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. We should be dry for Friday night football, but we will continue to keep an eye on that throughout the week.

Right now, we look to remain mostly dry Saturday with highs getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s. By Sunday, we could be tracking a cold front which will bring soggy weather back into the mountains. There is a lot of time for this to change so we will watch the timing of this cold front closely.

