Advertisement

Fall officially begins with sunshine and comfortable temperatures

MGN/Pixabay
MGN/Pixabay(WKYT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue for the first official day of fall!

Tonight and Tomorrow

The clear skies continue tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Some areas could be cooler with those clear skies!

Fall officially begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and it’ll feel like fall! Highs will be in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. We could start to see a few clouds later Thursday night which will allow overnight lows to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

The gorgeous weather continues Wednesday as high pressure dominates our region. Highs will warm up slightly into the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sadly, the dry weather ends Thursday. The good news, however, is that we should remain dry throughout most of the day Thursday! Stray rain chances return later Thursday night into Friday. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows near 60.

We will continue to see a few rain chances Friday with that mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. We should be dry for Friday night football, but we will continue to keep an eye on that throughout the week.

Right now, we look to remain mostly dry Saturday with highs getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s. By Sunday, we could be tracking a cold front which will bring soggy weather back into the mountains. There is a lot of time for this to change so we will watch the timing of this cold front closely.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Last day of summer features sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The perfect forecast we had this weekend will follow us into the new week. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way in the coming days.

Forecast

More sunshine heading into the new week

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overnight lows will get chilly once again and dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 21st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-September 21st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - September 20th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Fall is here and it brought the nice weather with it

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will need a light jacket this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Fall-like temperatures and sunshine arrive this weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The clouds will continue to move out of here this evening which will allow for chilly temperatures overnight!

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Amazing stretch of weather on the way

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of another week and into one of the best forecasts we’ve had in some time.