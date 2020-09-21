EKY native returning to the mountains for concert Friday night

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County native will return home later this week.

On Friday night, Josh Martin, who is a rising country music star in Nashville, will perform at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre.

Martin released his new single “Strange Times” just this week. The song talks about how the world has changed in the past year.

Back in March, WYMT’s Buddy Forbes sat down with Martin and talked to him about the virus and how it had brought him home to Eastern Kentucky.

“The goal for this Friday night, in my book anyway, is to simply be together with my East Kentucky family. I think at this point we could all use a break from reality and there’s really no better way to do that than getting lost in a concert,” Martin said in a news release from the Mountain Arts Center promoting the concert.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.macarts.com, by calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or stopping by the MAC Box Office.

You can get them on the day of the show at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre box office starting at 6pm. The show starts at 8 p.m. and officials say all COVID-19 precautions will be taken.

