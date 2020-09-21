Advertisement

Ohio native searching for long lost twin

Frank Vasques grew up in Hamilton, Ohio but now lives in Eastern Kentucky
Frank Vasques grew up in Hamilton, Ohio but now lives in Eastern Kentucky(WXIX)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A local man is searching for his long lost twin.

Frank Vasques knows in his heart that he has a twin brother out there that he has never met before.

“When I was a little boy, probably about three or four, I remember my mom telling me about being a twin,” Vasques said.

Those childhood memories and more recent talks with family sparked the 27-year-old to take a look in the mirror and start the search for his living reflection.

Vasques said he talked to a doctor who told him his twin was given up for adoption.

“Apparently my mom, she gave him up for adoption and then didn’t want to tell me... I guess she thought that would hurt me but it kind of hurts me to know he was adopted and she didn’t tell me about it,” Vasques said.

Vasques grew up in Hamilton and was born at Fort Hamilton hospital, that talk with a doctor happened 11-years-ago when Frank was just 16.

Since that time the now Eastern Kentucky resident says he can just sense the connection with his brother.

Vasques and his fiancé are about to get married, but before taking that step, they hope to be able to learn a little more about his long lost family member.

“I just hope I find him. I hope, you know, I get to see him. I hope that I get to know what he likes,” Vasques said.

Vasques asks that if you have any information on his twin to contact him at frank.vasques62@yahoo.com.

You can see the Facebook post he made earlier this month below.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Last day of summer features sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The perfect forecast we had this weekend will follow us into the new week. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way in the coming days.

State

WATCH | COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 4 hours ago
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

State

WATCH | UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s been a learning experience for the University of Kentucky students and officials going back to class in a COVID-19 world.

News

Area baseball and softball teams claim respective state championships

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Several area all-star teams took home their respective league championships over the weekend.

Latest News

State

COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

State

UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sunday, the University of Kentucky began retesting students for COVID-19 in response to wastewater testing of residence halls and a new random sample testing approach.

News

Martin County native celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Martin County native celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Mills' friends and family came out to her birthday party at Lafferty Medical Clinic to celebrate her milestone.

National

Foot Locker stores to be voter registration sites

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
At the more than 2,000 shoe store locations, people will be able to check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.

News

Organizers looking to educate public on Narcan benefits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Public training sessions were held at the Floyd County Community Center on Sunday.