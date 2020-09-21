Ohio native searching for long lost twin

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A local man is searching for his long lost twin.

Frank Vasques knows in his heart that he has a twin brother out there that he has never met before.

“When I was a little boy, probably about three or four, I remember my mom telling me about being a twin,” Vasques said.

Those childhood memories and more recent talks with family sparked the 27-year-old to take a look in the mirror and start the search for his living reflection.

Vasques said he talked to a doctor who told him his twin was given up for adoption.

“Apparently my mom, she gave him up for adoption and then didn’t want to tell me... I guess she thought that would hurt me but it kind of hurts me to know he was adopted and she didn’t tell me about it,” Vasques said.

Vasques grew up in Hamilton and was born at Fort Hamilton hospital, that talk with a doctor happened 11-years-ago when Frank was just 16.

Since that time the now Eastern Kentucky resident says he can just sense the connection with his brother.

Vasques and his fiancé are about to get married, but before taking that step, they hope to be able to learn a little more about his long lost family member.

“I just hope I find him. I hope, you know, I get to see him. I hope that I get to know what he likes,” Vasques said.

Vasques asks that if you have any information on his twin to contact him at frank.vasques62@yahoo.com.

You can see the Facebook post he made earlier this month below.

