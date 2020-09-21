Counties across the region submit in-person voting plans for approval

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a little more than a month left until the November 3rd primary election, voters are encouraged to vote whether it be absentee or in person, but what about arrangements for poll locations and workers?

Each county must submit a plan for in-person voting that will be approved by the State Board of Elections. In Clay County, county clerk, Michael Baker says their proposal was to open all 20 precincts although they were already approved for seven.

“We had already gotten approval for new machines to outfit all twenty precincts,” said Beverly Craft, deputy clerk in Clay County. Yet those funds and machines were not to be used until the 2022 election.

Upon further investigation, Yancy White, member of the Board of Elections, researched if those machines were available for this election and they are, but this is where it gets tricky.

“The programming as to whether it would be open or precinct specific came into play because of what has to be done on our end," says Craft.

If more precincts are open the state board suggests open voting, which means anyone from any county could vote at any voting location. Problems come with using E-poll books. Once your ID is scanned you must determine which ballot you need.

“We have city races, school board races and we have split precincts," said Craft. Making it difficult for newer poll workers to know what ballot each person would need.

Yet fewer polling locations would allow for precinct specific voting, cutting down on information getting lost, as to who has already voted.

Clay County clerk officials say no matter the outcome, “The voter will get their same ballot regardless the voters will be fine.

Early walk-in voting begins October 13th- November 2nd at the Clay County Administrative Building. Anyone can vote there during that time.

