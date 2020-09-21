Advertisement

Area baseball and softball teams claim respective state championships

Several All-Star teams in their respective leagues brought home state titles over the weekend.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several area baseball and softball all-star teams claimed state championships in their respective leagues over the weekend.

The Hazard-Perry County 13-14 division team led by coach Mike Gayheart took home their title on Saturday, capping off a two-month schedule that lasted throughout the pandemic.

“These girls have worked exceptionally hard. We’ve practiced for over a month, they’ve played in the league for a couple of months and just really put the time and effort in to get better," Gayheart said. "These girls represent, I think three different high schools and so they’re coming into this league with a solid background.”

It was not the only team to bring home hardware.

Over in Letcher County, the 11-year-old division All-Stars won their state championship under clear skies and fall temperatures.

In London, the North Laurel All-Stars claimed the senior league baseball title, representing the North Laurel Little League during their run to glory.

The Clay County 9/10-year-old division all-stars brought home their state championship as well, bringing further glory to the Clay County Little League.

