WATCH: Mountain teams battle on the volleyball court at Champions of the Mountains tournament

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch highlights from the Champions of the Mountains volleyball tournament, hosted by Pikeville and Pike Central on Saturday, September 19. The hosts Pikeville went 3-0 in their own gym, knocking off previously undefeated Floyd Central in three sets.

Johnson Central went 3-0 at Pike Central, defeating the Lady Hawks, East Ridge and Belfry.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.