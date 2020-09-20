Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain teams battle on the volleyball court at Champions of the Mountains tournament

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch highlights from the Champions of the Mountains volleyball tournament, hosted by Pikeville and Pike Central on Saturday, September 19. The hosts Pikeville went 3-0 in their own gym, knocking off previously undefeated Floyd Central in three sets.

Johnson Central went 3-0 at Pike Central, defeating the Lady Hawks, East Ridge and Belfry.

