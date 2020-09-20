Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health: 17 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 4 new deaths reported

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 133,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 140,511.

VDH said there have been 2,811 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 204 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 10,510 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 81 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 175 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths

Buchanan County – 129 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 88 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 260 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 231 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 180 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 421 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 253 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 536 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (3 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations / 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 388 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (1 new death)

On Sunday, VDH reported 17 new cases in Southwest Virginia: four in Buchanan, three in Washington, two in each Russell, Tazewell, Lee and Smyth; and one in each Dickenson and Scott Counties.

The department also reported five new hospitalizations: three in Washington County, and one in each Lee and Scott Counties. Four new deaths were also reported Sunday: two in Washington, and one in each Smyth and Wise Counties.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

