Virginia Department of Health: 17 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 4 new deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 133,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 140,511.

VDH said there have been 2,811 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 204 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 10,510 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 81 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 175 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths

Buchanan County – 129 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 88 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 260 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 231 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 180 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 421 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 253 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 536 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (3 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations / 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 388 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (1 new death)

On Sunday, VDH reported 17 new cases in Southwest Virginia: four in Buchanan, three in Washington, two in each Russell, Tazewell, Lee and Smyth; and one in each Dickenson and Scott Counties.

The department also reported five new hospitalizations: three in Washington County, and one in each Lee and Scott Counties. Four new deaths were also reported Sunday: two in Washington, and one in each Smyth and Wise Counties.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

