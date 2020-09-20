Advertisement

Three killed in shooting at Louisville restaurant

(AP)
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It started as a normal Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant, but within seconds the night took a deadly turn when a man opened fire and killed three people just before closing time.

Joe Bishop, the owner of Bungalow Joe’s spent his Saturday morning scrubbing blood from the restaurant’s patio.

“A sick deranged individual decided he was going to take three people’s lives,” Bishop said.

Just before 11:30 Friday night, LMPD officers said 33-year-old Michael Rhynes shot and killed three men sitting on the restaurant’s patio.

“A person walked across the street, looked in my patio walked around the patio, came up to this table right here, and indiscriminately shot three of my customers,” Bishop explained. “One of which was my manager’s fiancé.”

24-year-old Steven Head died at University Hospital, 26-year-old Toreon Hudson and 48-year-old Scott Smallwood died at the restaurant.

“Toreon was a regular up here and he was one of the most well-liked customers that we ever had,” Bishop added. “And of course Scott, I didn’t know the other young guy but Scott was the very first customer I had at my place.”

Smallwood died in the same place he met his soon to be wife who was sitting right next to him during the fatal moment.

LMPD officers found Rhynes in a ditch across the street from the restaurant not even 30 minutes after the shooting.

He’s being charged with three counts of murder.

Grief counselors will be at the restaurant throughout the weekend talking to employees.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Sheriff: 15-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash, investigation ongoing

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal four-wheeler crash that happened Saturday.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: 17 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 4 new deaths reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New cases were reported across southwest Virginia Sunday.

News

City of Lynch dedicates park to local coaching legend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
West Main Park will now be known as ‘The Jerry L. Edwards Park.'

Lynch dedicates park to local coaching legend - 11 pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Suspect on the run in Knox County robbery

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Police say an armed suspect entered the Dollar General in Gray and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

News

City of London hosts community clean-up day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The city has hosted clean-up days for four years. At least 50 people registered to volunteer.

News

Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

National

Protesters gather outside home of Senator McConnell

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Protesters gathered on the streets with signs in support of Justice Ginsburg, also holding signs featuring Breonna Taylor’s image, calling for justice in her death investigation.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 181,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.