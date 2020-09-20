Three killed in shooting at Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It started as a normal Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant, but within seconds the night took a deadly turn when a man opened fire and killed three people just before closing time.

Joe Bishop, the owner of Bungalow Joe’s spent his Saturday morning scrubbing blood from the restaurant’s patio.

“A sick deranged individual decided he was going to take three people’s lives,” Bishop said.

Just before 11:30 Friday night, LMPD officers said 33-year-old Michael Rhynes shot and killed three men sitting on the restaurant’s patio.

“A person walked across the street, looked in my patio walked around the patio, came up to this table right here, and indiscriminately shot three of my customers,” Bishop explained. “One of which was my manager’s fiancé.”

24-year-old Steven Head died at University Hospital, 26-year-old Toreon Hudson and 48-year-old Scott Smallwood died at the restaurant.

“Toreon was a regular up here and he was one of the most well-liked customers that we ever had,” Bishop added. “And of course Scott, I didn’t know the other young guy but Scott was the very first customer I had at my place.”

Smallwood died in the same place he met his soon to be wife who was sitting right next to him during the fatal moment.

LMPD officers found Rhynes in a ditch across the street from the restaurant not even 30 minutes after the shooting.

He’s being charged with three counts of murder.

Grief counselors will be at the restaurant throughout the weekend talking to employees.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.