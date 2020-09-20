Sheriff: 15-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash, investigation ongoing
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death resulting from a four-wheeler accident that happened Saturday night.
Investigators say the four-wheeler ran off of High Moore Road and hit a tree.
The 15-year-old driver was killed, while an 18-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
We will update this story as information becomes available.
