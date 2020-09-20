Advertisement

Sheriff: 15-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash, investigation ongoing

(WCAX)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death resulting from a four-wheeler accident that happened Saturday night.

Investigators say the four-wheeler ran off of High Moore Road and hit a tree.

The 15-year-old driver was killed, while an 18-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Latest News

State

Three killed in shooting at Louisville restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Louisville Metro Police said a shooting was reported Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: 17 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 4 new deaths reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New cases were reported across southwest Virginia Sunday.

News

City of Lynch dedicates park to local coaching legend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
West Main Park will now be known as ‘The Jerry L. Edwards Park.'

Lynch dedicates park to local coaching legend - 11 pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Suspect on the run in Knox County robbery

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Police say an armed suspect entered the Dollar General in Gray and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

News

City of London hosts community clean-up day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The city has hosted clean-up days for four years. At least 50 people registered to volunteer.

News

Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

National

Protesters gather outside home of Senator McConnell

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Protesters gathered on the streets with signs in support of Justice Ginsburg, also holding signs featuring Breonna Taylor’s image, calling for justice in her death investigation.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 181,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.