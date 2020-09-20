Organizers looking to educate public on Narcan benefits

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Community Center opened its doors to the public for brief training sessions regarding the substance Narcan on Sunday.

Narcan is medically used to reverse the effects of an overdose, something that event organizer Shawn Allen feels is a necessity for those who know people struggling with addiction.

“Narcan is a substance that basically reverses the overdose,” Allen said. "We feel that it’s important to have these sessions and to give away Narcan to people just randomly on the street basically so that in case they run into someone or they know someone that has overdosed, they could possibly save a life.”

Why does Allen feel so obligated?

17 years ago, he fell victim to an accidental overdose himself, and it was NARCAN that brought him out of it.

“In 2003, I too overdosed accidentally," Allen said. "And, low and behold, Narcan is what saved me life.”

It is that very act of kindness that propels Allen to do the same for others.

“Somebody didn’t let me die, and I know that my 4-year-old son is grateful for that, I know my mother is grateful for that," Allen said. "I know my friends and the people whose lives that I’ve impacted since being clean are grateful for that.”

Allen says that they plan to have similar events soon, with further information to come.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.