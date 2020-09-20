Advertisement

Organizers looking to educate public on Narcan benefits

Public training sessions were held at the Floyd County Community Center on Sunday
Public training sessions for NARCAN were held in Floyd County on Sunday.
Public training sessions for NARCAN were held in Floyd County on Sunday.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Community Center opened its doors to the public for brief training sessions regarding the substance Narcan on Sunday.

Narcan is medically used to reverse the effects of an overdose, something that event organizer Shawn Allen feels is a necessity for those who know people struggling with addiction.

“Narcan is a substance that basically reverses the overdose,” Allen said. "We feel that it’s important to have these sessions and to give away Narcan to people just randomly on the street basically so that in case they run into someone or they know someone that has overdosed, they could possibly save a life.”

Why does Allen feel so obligated?

17 years ago, he fell victim to an accidental overdose himself, and it was NARCAN that brought him out of it.

“In 2003, I too overdosed accidentally," Allen said. "And, low and behold, Narcan is what saved me life.”

It is that very act of kindness that propels Allen to do the same for others.

“Somebody didn’t let me die, and I know that my 4-year-old son is grateful for that, I know my mother is grateful for that," Allen said. "I know my friends and the people whose lives that I’ve impacted since being clean are grateful for that.”

Allen says that they plan to have similar events soon, with further information to come.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Miami surges, Oklahoma State tumbles in new college football rankings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
There was not much movement in the college football rankings, and the Wildcats remain in the Top 25 as Marshall moves in.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 439 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Gov. Beshear announced at least 61,542 cases in the commonwealth, 439 of which were newly reported Sunday.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 183,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

More sunshine heading into the new week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overnight lows will get chilly once again and dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Latest News

Regional

Sheriff: 15-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash, investigation ongoing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal four-wheeler crash that happened Saturday.

State

Three killed in shooting at Louisville restaurant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Louisville Metro Police said a shooting was reported Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: 17 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 4 new deaths reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New cases were reported across southwest Virginia Sunday.

News

City of Lynch dedicates park to local coaching legend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
West Main Park will now be known as ‘The Jerry L. Edwards Park.'

Lynch dedicates park to local coaching legend - 11 pm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

Crime

Sheriff: Suspect on the run in Knox County robbery

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Police say an armed suspect entered the Dollar General in Gray and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.