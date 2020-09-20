Advertisement

More sunshine heading into the new week

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 20, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The end of your weekend will be just as nice as it began!

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see mostly clear skies and dry conditions. It will feel nice as well, however, you might want to get out a light jacket for the later evening hours. Overnight lows will get chilly once again and dip into the mid to upper 40s. Fog will start to build in late overnight.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate our region heading into the new week. That sunshine will continue all next week, as well.

Also, don’t forget, Tuesday is the first official day of fall and it will definitely feel like fall.

Highs will start out in the lower 70s for the beginning of the week, and then slowly creep into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Some models are now starting to hint at a few stray rain chances returning Thursday and Friday afternoon; however, we are pretty much going to see dry conditions all week.

By the weekend, it looks like we might see a front move through. As of now, models are showing scattered rain chances returning and temperatures dropping for Sunday. This is pretty far out though, so we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy the sunshine!

