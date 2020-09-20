Advertisement

Martin County native celebrates 100th birthday

Helen Mills turns 100-years-old
Helen Mills turns 100-years-old(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Helen Mills arrived at her 100th birthday party in a parade led by the Martin County Sherrif.

“It feels just like it always did, feels good," said Helen Mills.

Mills' friends and family came out to her birthday party at Lafferty Medical Clinic to celebrate her milestone.

“Joy, just tremendous joy, to see her, to see the smile on her face," said Dr. Lon Lafferty.

Her doctor, Dr. Lafferty, said her 100th birthday party was 25 years in the making.

“When she turned 75, I said Helen now you know when you turn one hundred I’m going to have you a birthday celebration here on the grounds, and it was kind of a joke at the time, of course, when she turned 80 and 85, 90 and about 95 we got really serious about it," added Dr. Lafferty.

25 years later, it is a moment her daughter said Helen has waited for her entire life.

“It is a great honor, a great honor to see it, is very blessed to see her make it this long," said Helen’s daughter, Eva Spence.

Helen said in order to make it to 100-years-old, she worked hard.

“I told them to work when you can get a job go ahead and work cause they needed to do it, that’s what I done all the time," added Mills.

She began working when she was 6-years-old, one of her favorite jobs was working with the schools in the lunchroom.

“When I would come through the line, Ms. Helen would always say wait just a second and she would slip in the back and get this huge Tupperware bowl of soup and bring it out, and she made me feel so very special, and I began to tell that story over the years and come to find out she did everyone that way," said Dr. Lafferty.

“Cause they needed it and it ain’t no use in pouring it out to the dogs and things," added Mills.

