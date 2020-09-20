Gov. Beshear announces 439 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor announced 439 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the total state case count to 61,546. 68 of Saturday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger.

“We’re not just preventing the spread of COVID-19. We’re also preventing the spread of the common cold, the flu, and other viruses which is very important since they can easily be confused with COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Kentucky, let’s keep up the good work.”

Gov. Beshear also announced three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,111.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving during this already difficult time,” the Governor said.

The deaths reported Sunday included two Fayette Countians, including a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman; and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County.

The positivity rate, recoveries, and the total number of Kentuckians tested will not be updated until Monday due to the limited number of reports on Sundays.

