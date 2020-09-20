Advertisement

AP Top 25 poll: Miami surges, Oklahoma State tumbles in new college football rankings

(Source: NCAA)
By CBS News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) - Miami was a big mover in the latest update to the AP Top 25, moving up five spots to No. 12 in the new college football rankings released on Sunday. The Hurricanes handily defeated Louisville on Saturday night to log the first win in a battle between ranked teams in the 2020 season. The Cardinals remained in the top 25 after the loss, falling six spots down to No. 24.

This week’s rankings is one of the last sets that will not include the Big Ten, which made its return to the Coaches Poll after Week 3 and will be back in the group of teams for consideration by AP Top 25 voters after Week 4. There was not much movement at the top of the rankings as the SEC still has yet to start its 10-game, conference-only schedule, but with that Sept. 26 date now approaching, its likely the last set of AP Top 25 rankings with so few shake ups in the top 10.

Clemson is solidly at No. 1 with 59 first-place votes. Alabama is in at No. 2 and Oklahoma at No. 3. The only change in the top 10 was Texas moving from No. 9 into a tie with Auburn for No. 8, a result of growing momentum behind the Longhorns and their 2020 prospects. Speaking of the Big 12, Oklahoma State took a tumble despite winning its season-opener against Tulsa, falling from No. 11 to No. 15 after a low-scoring 16-7 win that saw starting quarterback Spencer Sanders leave the game with an injury.

Other adjustments were mostly minor, though Marshall makes its appearance in the top 25 after beating Appalachian State, which was the only team to fall out of the rankings after Week 3 action.

Check out the full AP Top 25 rankings below. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia 

5. Florida 

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

8. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina 

12. Miami (FL)

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati 

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia 

21. Pitt

22. Army

 23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Dropped out: Appalachian State (23)

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Mountain teams battle on the volleyball court at Champions of the Mountains tournament

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Watch highlights from the Champions of the Mountains volleyball tournament, hosted by Pikeville and Pike Central on Saturday, September 19.

Sports

WATCH: High school football Two-Minute Drill: Week 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the High School Football Two-Minute Drill from Week 2, as we recap all the action from around the Mountains.

Sports

Pulaski Co. gets defensive, hands Madison Southern 21-15 loss

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Maroons score on two interceptions and a blocked punt

Sports

Big Blue Madness Campout is canceled this year

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Big Blue Madness campout has been officially canceled.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Top match-ups highlight Week 2 of the high school football season

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch highlights from around the Mountains, including an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 match-up in Pike County.

Sports

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the second edition of our Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show of the 2020 season, including county rivalries, an Alice Lloyd College Top 10 match-up and a number of close games from around the Mountains.

Sports

Scores from around the Commonwealth from Week 2 of the high school football season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Here are scores from around the Commonwealth on September 18, 2020.

Sports

Sports overtime part 4 - September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Sports overtime part 4 - September 18, 2020

Sports Overtime

Pikeville wins battle for county supremacy over Belfry

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Pikeville wins battle for county supremacy over Belfry

Sports Overtime

No. 10 Knox Central outlasts Bourbon County in shootout

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 10 Knox Central outlasts Bourbon County in shootout