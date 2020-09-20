AP Top 25 poll: Miami surges, Oklahoma State tumbles in new college football rankings

(CBS) - Miami was a big mover in the latest update to the AP Top 25, moving up five spots to No. 12 in the new college football rankings released on Sunday. The Hurricanes handily defeated Louisville on Saturday night to log the first win in a battle between ranked teams in the 2020 season. The Cardinals remained in the top 25 after the loss, falling six spots down to No. 24.

This week’s rankings is one of the last sets that will not include the Big Ten, which made its return to the Coaches Poll after Week 3 and will be back in the group of teams for consideration by AP Top 25 voters after Week 4. There was not much movement at the top of the rankings as the SEC still has yet to start its 10-game, conference-only schedule, but with that Sept. 26 date now approaching, its likely the last set of AP Top 25 rankings with so few shake ups in the top 10.

Clemson is solidly at No. 1 with 59 first-place votes. Alabama is in at No. 2 and Oklahoma at No. 3. The only change in the top 10 was Texas moving from No. 9 into a tie with Auburn for No. 8, a result of growing momentum behind the Longhorns and their 2020 prospects. Speaking of the Big 12, Oklahoma State took a tumble despite winning its season-opener against Tulsa, falling from No. 11 to No. 15 after a low-scoring 16-7 win that saw starting quarterback Spencer Sanders leave the game with an injury.

Other adjustments were mostly minor, though Marshall makes its appearance in the top 25 after beating Appalachian State, which was the only team to fall out of the rankings after Week 3 action.

Check out the full AP Top 25 rankings below. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

8. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Miami (FL)

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia

21. Pitt

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Dropped out: Appalachian State (23)

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

