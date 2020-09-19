Advertisement

West Virginia State Police search for drowned man’s identity

West Virginia State police are searching for the identity of a man, after a reported drowning incident.
West Virginia State police are searching for the identity of a man, after a reported drowning incident.(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are searching for the identity of a deceased man, after a reported drowning incident.

On Friday, September 18 at 12:50 p.m., state police officials say they responded to a call regarding a deceased male in the water at Twelve Pole Creek between Camden Park and Ceredo, West Virginia.

Police officials say they could not identify the male at that time. The deceased male was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall is here and it brought the nice weather with it

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will need a light jacket this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Regional

Two elementary school students test positive for COVID-19 in Leslie County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two Stinnett Elementary students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

KSP: Two dead in Harlan County after car crashes into home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two people are dead after a Kia Forte drove off KY-160 and into an abandoned home.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New cases were reported across Southwest Virginia by the VDH Saturday.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Flags will be at half-staff in Kentucky following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Regional

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the West Virginia Department of Health (DHHR) there are 11 additional deaths and 191 new positive cases related to the coronavirus.

Crime

Sheriff: Suspect on the run in Knox County robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An armed robbery took place in Gray on Friday.

Crime

Sheriff: Barbourville man arrested after search of home reveals hundreds of pills and other drugs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A large number of pills were seized from a home in Knox County.

News

McConnell, Ky. politicians react to passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Several politicians across the state have released statements reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sports

Watch: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
For Friday night’s Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Floyd Central will take on Prestonsburg.