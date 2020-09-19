West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health (DHHR) there are 11 additional deaths and 191 new positive cases related to the coronavirus.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, and a 48-year old male from Hardy County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary says, “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state. Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (938), Boone (192), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (712), Calhoun (23), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (534), Gilmer (21), Grant (150), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (80), Harrison (336), Jackson (238), Jefferson (418), Kanawha (2,258), Lewis (38), Lincoln (152), Logan (565), Marion (253), Marshall (154), Mason (134), McDowell (80), Mercer (398), Mineral (163), Mingo (353), Monongalia (1,867), Monroe (146), Morgan (50), Nicholas (82), Ohio (349), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (484), Raleigh (471), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (47), Summers (40), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (339), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (347), Wyoming (96).

