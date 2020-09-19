WATCH: Top match-ups highlight Week 2 of the high school football season
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch highlights from around the Mountains, including an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 match-up in Pike County.
No. 3 Pikeville 20, No. 4 Belfry 14
Floyd Central 22, Prestonsburg 12
No. 2 Somerset 48, Williamsburg 13
No. 7 Bell County 20, Whitley County 7
No. 10 Knox Central 34, Bourbon County 33
Middlesboro 35, Pineville 20
Danville 27, Hazard 15
North Laurel 46, Perry Central 7
Lincoln County 50, South Laurel 36
Betsy Layne vs. Knott Central
No. 9 Southwestern 15, George Rogers Clark 13
