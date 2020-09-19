WATCH: Top match-ups highlight Week 2 of the high school football season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch highlights from around the Mountains, including an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 match-up in Pike County.

No. 3 Pikeville 20, No. 4 Belfry 14

Floyd Central 22, Prestonsburg 12

No. 2 Somerset 48, Williamsburg 13

No. 7 Bell County 20, Whitley County 7

No. 10 Knox Central 34, Bourbon County 33

Middlesboro 35, Pineville 20

Danville 27, Hazard 15

North Laurel 46, Perry Central 7

Lincoln County 50, South Laurel 36

Betsy Layne vs. Knott Central

No. 9 Southwestern 15, George Rogers Clark 13

