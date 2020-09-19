Advertisement

WATCH: Top match-ups highlight Week 2 of the high school football season

Pikeville Panthers football celebrates win over Belfry in 2020.
Pikeville Panthers football celebrates win over Belfry in 2020.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch highlights from around the Mountains, including an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 match-up in Pike County.

No. 3 Pikeville 20, No. 4 Belfry 14

Floyd Central 22, Prestonsburg 12

No. 2 Somerset 48, Williamsburg 13

No. 7 Bell County 20, Whitley County 7

No. 10 Knox Central 34, Bourbon County 33

Middlesboro 35, Pineville 20

Danville 27, Hazard 15

North Laurel 46, Perry Central 7

Lincoln County 50, South Laurel 36

Betsy Layne vs. Knott Central

No. 9 Southwestern 15, George Rogers Clark 13

