Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 132,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 139,655.

VDH said there have been 2,787 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 78 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 10,484 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 78 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 175 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 125 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Dickenson County – 87 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 258 cases / 22 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (3 new cases)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 229 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Scott County – 179 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 419 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Tazewell County – 251 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (8 new cases)

Washington County – 533 cases / 47 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (14 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations / 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 388 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (3 new cases)

On Saturday, VDH reported 43 new cases in Southwest Virginia In Washington County, 14 new cases, three new hospitalizations, and two new deaths were reported.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

