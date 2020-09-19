Advertisement

Two elementary school students test positive for COVID-19 in Leslie County

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County School District is reporting two students at Stinnett Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Board of Education say the students were exposed outside of school and that the administration has been in contact with the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) to work out procedures to “ensure the safety of all students and staff”.

District officials say they will continue to monitor the situation with the help of the KRDHD.

