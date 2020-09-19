Sheriff: Suspect on the run in Knox County robbery

GRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says that a robbery took place Friday night at a Dollar General in Gray.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a gray Abercrombie 74 New York sweatshirt, dark blue pants, white bandanna, and a dark face mask entering the store and pointing a gun at an employee and walking him to the register before demanding money.

The suspect then left and the employee believes he left in a four-door black car headed towards Corbin.

If you have any information regarding this incident or you can identify the suspect you are encouraged to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181. All calls will be kept confidential.

