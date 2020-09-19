Sheriff: Barbourville man arrested after search of home reveals hundreds of pills and other drugs
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says that a search at a home in Noahville Hollow on September 14 led to the seizure of more than 500 pills, several handguns, a ‘large sum’ of cash, some marijuana, and digital scales.
53-year-old Terry Lee was arrested and faces a number of trafficking and possession charges.
He was sent to the Knox County Detention Center.
