Sheriff: Barbourville man arrested after search of home reveals hundreds of pills and other drugs

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says that a search at a home in Noahville Hollow on September 14 led to the seizure of more than 500 pills, several handguns, a ‘large sum’ of cash, some marijuana, and digital scales.

53-year-old Terry Lee was arrested and faces a number of trafficking and possession charges.

He was sent to the Knox County Detention Center.

