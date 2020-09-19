Advertisement

McConnell, Ky. politicians react to passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several politicians across the state have released statements reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement:

The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.

Justice Ginsburg overcame one personal challenge and professional barrier after another. She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a seat on our nation’s highest court and into the pages of American history. Justice Ginsburg was thoroughly dedicated to the legal profession and to her 27 years of service on the Supreme Court. Her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world, and indeed throughout the entire nation, which now grieves alongside her family, friends, and colleagues.

In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.

By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.

President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.

Governor Andy Beshear and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath also released statements on Twitter:

Justice Ginsburg led a pioneering life that set an example of service for Americans – especially young women and girls – to look up to. Our country has lost a dedicated servant leader, and our hearts and prayers go out to her loved ones in this time of grief.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen

