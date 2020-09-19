KSP: Two dead in Harlan County after car crashes into home

BENHAM, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead following a crash Friday night in Harlan County.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of KY-160 and Hemlock Street in Benham.

Kentucky State Police troopers say a Kia Forte was westbound on KY-160 when it crossed the centerline before exiting off the eastbound shoulder, driving through a yard, and hitting an abandoned home.

The driver, Lakweasha Estes, 23, and rear passenger, Ricky Osborne, 28, were pronounced dead about two hours later.

A second front seat passenger, Tommy Miles, 33, was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

