Governor Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left a legacy in the Supreme Court by working to pave a path toward gender equality in the United States. But she also left her mark on history here at home, part of a decision that changed enrollment at VMI.
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday Governor Andy Beshear ordered all flags at state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away late Friday.

This is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, and all flags will remain at half-staff until the day of Justice Ginsburg’s interment which has yet to be determined.

The governor encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Kentucky to participate.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

