Governor Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday Governor Andy Beshear ordered all flags at state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away late Friday.

This is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, and all flags will remain at half-staff until the day of Justice Ginsburg’s interment which has yet to be determined.

The governor encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Kentucky to participate.

