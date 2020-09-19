Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor announced 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the total state case count to 61,106. 145 of Saturday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. The positivity rate climbed to 3.82 percent.

“Today’s report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads. This is everywhere and we must keep our guard up,” said Gov. Beshear. “The only positive news in today’s report is our positivity rate is still under 4% at 3.82%.”

“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” said the Governor. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”

Gov. Beshear also announced seven new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,108.

“That’s seven additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack cautioned people to continue their social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines when heading outdoors.

“The first official day of fall is fast approaching, and the weather that has descended this weekend over Kentucky will cause a lot of us to want to spend time outdoors. If you get outside, please keep following the same advice we’ve given since the pandemic began. Stay at least six feet from others, wear a mask and wash your hands often. As we prepare to begin a new season, let’s recommit to our efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Let’s start the fall season off right, Team Kentucky.”

KY COVID INFO - 9/19/20 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.