Fall is here and it brought the nice weather with it

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have seen very few clouds all day today, and we are going to continue to see those nice clear conditions this evening!

Tonight

If you thought last night was chilly, tonight is going to be even colder. Lows will be dropping into the mid-40s, so it might be time to get out the slightly heavier blankets. The good news is we will see those dry and clear conditions stick around. Fog will start to build in late overnight.

Extended Forecast

The end of your weekend will be just as nice as it began. High pressure sticks around for the next several days. Sunshine and dry conditions will be the main story for Sunday! Temperatures will also stay comfortable and in the low 70s. You will need the light jacket in the evening hours once again, for overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will continue to dominate our region heading into the new week. That sunshine will continue all next week, as well.

Highs will remain in the lower 70s for the first half of the week, but by the end of next week, highs look to get into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will start out in the mid to upper 40s and get back into the mid-50s by the end of the week.

Some models are now starting to hint at a few stray rain chances returning Friday afternoon; however, we are pretty much going to see dry conditions all week.

Also, don’t forget, Tuesday is the first official day of fall!

