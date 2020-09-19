Big Blue Madness Campout is canceled this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets will not be happening this year.

University of Kentucky spokesman Eric Lindsey said in a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal, adding that the Wildcats are still working on plans for Madness itself.

“Like our game schedule, we are evaluating what we can do with our preseason schedule, including Big Blue Madness, under current COVID-19 restrictions,” UK spokesman Eric Lindsey said. “We are hopeful to keep in place as many of our traditions our fans and our program take pride in, but we also understand that this is not a normal season and that we may be restricted in some areas.”

He continued, “As it relates to Madness specifically, we are working through what that looks like. We do know at this time that we will not have a campout for tickets as we have in years past due to safety protocols.”

Campout has continually shrunk over the years in part due to construction on the UK campus.

Considering outdoor events like football games at Kroger Field are only allowing 20 percent capacity, Big Blue Madness would likely see an even smaller crowd considering the logistics of indoor sporting events and social distancing.

Any plans to host the event would require the approval of the governor’s office.

