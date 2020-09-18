Advertisement

Whitley County Schools receive more than $300,000 in grant money for school safety

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Friday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced $3,169,388 was granted to Kentucky schools to help prevent school violence.

“Violence has no place in our schools, and we have a responsibility to help create a safe environment for Kentucky’s young people to learn and prepare for their future,” said Senator McConnell. “I congratulate these school districts for their innovative efforts to help stop school violence before it occurs. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue prioritizing the safety of Kentucky’s next generation, especially while they’re in school.”

Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) said the funding will be used for technology and preventive measures such as training law enforcement for prevention of school violence, metal detectors, and locks.

The Whitley County Board of Education has been designated $356,651 of the grant funding. The remainder of the funding will be distributed to Anderson, Fayette, Jefferson, McCracken, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Pendleton, and Taylor Counties.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

