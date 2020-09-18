Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Amazing stretch of weather on the way

WYMT
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of another week and into one of the best forecasts we’ve had in some time.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day with some fog and some clouds. The fog will be gone by mid-morning and the clouds by later today. Highs will be much cooler and more refreshing behind the cold front that passed through yesterday. We will likely only get into the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, take a blanket or small heater if you’re heading out to those football games. It will likely be in the low 60s at kickoff and into the 50s by the time you head home. Lows will eventually drop into the upper 40s as skies clear completely out.

Weekend Forecast

While it’s the last weekend of summer, it will feel like we’re firmly in fall. While sunny skies and clear nights highlight Saturday and Sunday, highs might make it to 70 or just a touch better both days with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s both nights. I predict some folks will be turning the heat on this weekend.

Extended Forecast

Unless something drastic changes in the next few days, the forecast for all of next week stays clear, sunny and cooler. The closest we get to 80 is on Thursday when the forecast high is 79. This is one of the most perfect forecasts I’ve put together in my 13 plus years at WYMT. Lows will gradually get a little warmer the deeper into the week we get, starting off in the mid to upper 40s on Monday and getting back into the low 60s by Friday.

Fall officially starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

