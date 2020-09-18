Want to own a piece of Dolly Parton history? Here’s how

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is doing her part to help out folks in need.

East Tennessee’s favorite theme-park queen is auctioning off one of her oldest and most recognized instruments--her crystal studded dulcimer.

The instrument is worth up to $100,000, and she’s auctioning it off to help the ACM Lifting Lives Fund. The fund helps tour bus drivers, tech crews and venue workers who have been out of work due to the pandemic.

She most recently played the dulcimer at her 50th Opry Anniversary. You can view the instrument and bid here.

