Advertisement

UK to begin random student COVID-19 testing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials at the University of Kentucky have announced it will begin random COVID-19 testing among its student population.

According to a UK press release, here are the details of the university’s next steps:

  • Starting today, UK Health Corps will begin notifying students that they have been selected for required random COVID-19 testing. The testing regimen will occur only among the student population that is physically coming to campus.
  • These tests will be administered at no cost to students, through UK’s existing student testing site at The 90 and at the new student testing lane at the community site at College Way.
  • This random testing will take place throughout the remainder of the semester.

The university has also taken steps to test wastewater from residence halls. Data collected through this method can reveal the virus' presence in a given facility.

MORE >>> Researchers: Testing sewage could detect COVID-19 early

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky crosses 60,000 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 3.6 percent

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Friday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Since the first case back in March, hundreds of cases have been reported in counties across the region.

News

Harlan County holds drive in drug court graduation

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Throughout the pandemic WYMT has brought you stories of achievements throughout the pandemic.

News

Eastern Kentucky churches reporting ‘several' positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Jamie Hughes, the pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Garner, Ky., released a statement regarding COVID-19 cases associated with the church.

News

Sewage issues continue in Perry County as property owners asks for help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Sewage issues in Perry county.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall-like temperatures and sunshine arrive this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The clouds will continue to move out of here this evening which will allow for chilly temperatures overnight!

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 180,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

State

Whitley County Schools receive more than $300,000 in grant money for school safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The funding will be used to install deterrent measures such as metal detectors and locks.

State

Concerns arise as flu-season approaches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The entire first family received flu shots on Thursday.

State

Lumber industry feeling toll of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A consumer specialist survey found 57 percent of homeowners made improvements this spring.