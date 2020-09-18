Tips, reminders for parents during Baby Safety Month

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - September is Baby Safety Month and the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are some simple steps parents can take to create a safe space for themselves and their kids.

Patty Davis, with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, talked with FOX19 Now about safety measures parents can take.

There are suffocation hazards associated with cribs.

Make sure that you put your child down to sleep on its back. This helps prevent suffocation and SIDS. Also, make sure that there are no other items in that crib.

Stay with your baby as your baby is in the bath, and within arm’s reach.

Watch out for window blind cords. Kids can wrap themselves up in them and choke.

Davis also said it is important to watch for recalls on nursery products.

“Looking for recalled products is really important. You don’t want to have one in your house, especially a nursery product if you have a little one. Because recalled products can injure or kill kids. So you can go to our web site cpsc.gov and look for recalls, you can download our recalls app, you can also have those recalls sent directly to you in your email inbox.”

While most of this seems like common sense, officials say COVID-19 has us distracted and bad things can happen in the blink of an eye.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.