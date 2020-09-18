Advertisement

South Floyd Elementary receives donation from Whirlpool to begin laundry program

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HI HAT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Teachers often tell their students to dress for success.

But dressing for success can often keep students out of the classroom, too.

“I have had students who have contacted me for needs that are laundry based, or need clothing,” said Kelsey Tackett, a South Floyd Elementary teacher.

According to a study conducted by Whirlpool, students who don’t have access to clean clothes are more likely to miss school.

“It’s a nationwide problem. We’ve found nearly one in five students don’t have access to clean clothes,” said Chelsey Whitehead, a brand manager for Whirlpool.

A grant from Whirlpool made it possible for South Floyd Elementary School to be given an industrial washer and dryer through the company’s Care Counts School Laundry program. It’s one of the latest schools around the country to provide free laundry facilities and supplies for students, with a goal to increase attendance.

Whirlpool reports that students who have participated in the program across the nation have seen an increase of 1.8 percent a month in attendance, which correlates to 18 days a year.

“These potentially could affect kids by 18 days a year,” Whitehead said. “If you think of the importance of being in school and what 18 days of education will do, especially for elementary school students and setting them on the path.”

The program is geared for students in kindergarten through second grade.

"We’re looking at a drop-off system where parents can drop off their clothes, so that way we have limited people in our building until the pandemic is more at an eased pace, Tackett said. “We will have someone help wash the clothes as a part of the process.”

For parents interested in the program, call the office at South Floyd Elementary.

