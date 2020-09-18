Advertisement

Sewage issues continue in Perry County as property owners asks for help

County says reporting leaks is the best way to get issues fixed.
Perry County Sewage
Perry County Sewage(Will Puckett)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the past few years, WYMT has worked with people across Perry County to spot, report and bring a resolution to what they call are sewage leaks across the county.

Brandon Combs lives in the Combs community of Perry County, where he has lived his entire life.

Over the past few years, he has seen and smelled raw sewage leaking from his property into the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

“Well during the summer it’s kind of embarrassing to have your friends and family that don’t normally come over and then they come over and the first thing they smell is like well somethings wrong here. Yea, it’s a little embarrassing,” said Combs.

Living in the community all of his life, he has had the luxury of experiencing when he could swim and fish in the river.

“You could go back there and fish off the bank, you could swim the kids used to go out there and swim, you don’t even want to fish back there because of the smell,” said Combs.

Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander has been working to fix these issues during his time in office.

“Our pumps are working at that station and the issue we had there a few weeks ago is a manhole had clogged up,” said Alexander talking about this particular issue.

Alexander says a lot of the issues are caused by outdated equipment and while he is working to fix it, the price tag is not cheap.

“If we replaced every pump it would be in the millions, and the good news is that we don’t have to replace all the pumps at once,” said the Judge Executive adding they’re getting ready to replace one pump at a $9,000 price tag.

For Combs his only request is for it to be fixed so he can return to enjoying his property and where he grew up.

