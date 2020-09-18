Puppy rescued alive from rubble in California fires

(WVLT/CBS) - Crews are searching an area devastated by wildfire in Northern California found an unexpected gift--a puppy.

“These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday on Facebook. The crew named the puppy Trooper.

These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today.... Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Saturday, September 12, 2020

The sheriff’s office said deputies were searching areas impacted by the blaze in the community of Berry Creek Friday when they came across the “unexpected and welcomed discovery.”

The puppy had some minor burns and was taken by animal control to an area veterinary center.

Authorities said the puppy had been left behind after the owner, who had several dogs, was not able to locate it before having to evacuate.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.