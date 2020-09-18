Advertisement

Pregnant Lee Co. woman shot in head improving; gifts flood in for virtual baby shower

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of the Lee County mother-to-be who was shot in the head on Labor Day says she is improving and they’re even throwing her a virtual baby shower.

Two weeks after Skyler Reese was shot in the head, her family says her recovery is progressing.

"She’s come such a long, long way,” said Suza Elkins-Moody, Skylar’s grandmother. “All in all she’s doing better than expected. She is walking short distances and I believe she walked her first time all by herself. There is no doubt on that. She’s got prayers from all over.”

But that’s not the only thing coming in from all over. Gifts from an Amazon Baby Registry her family set up.

“[There’s some] good in this world with so much bad going 'round right now,” Elkins-Moody said.

Reese was seven months pregnant when she was shot. Family members say they had to cancel her baby showers, but now they’re receiving gifts for Skyler from across the country.

“I’ve actually gotten gifts from people around the country that I’ve never even heard of,” Elkins-Moody said. “I was totally amazed, and it was such a huge gift! It was like a $130 gift from someone. And I even called family members, ‘Hey have you ever heard of this person?’ Nope. Nobody had. It was just the goodness of somebody’s heart.”

Elkins-Moody tells us the family is grateful for every gift, donation to her GoFundMe, and prayer that comes in.

“You just don’t think about spending that kind of money on a perfect stranger, but she’s being loved by lots and lots of people, and that makes it very special,” Elkins-Moody said.

