New American girl doll pays tribute to the 1980′s

The company’s newest doll pays tribute to the 1980′s.(Mattel)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - American Girl is going all-out for the 1980′s.

The newest doll from the company is named Courtney Moore, and she’s giving girls looks from 1986, complete with a side ponytail, neon fashion and an acid-washed denim skirt.

Courtney also has some of the decade’s most significant accessories, such as bangles and a tape player.

You can order the doll here.

