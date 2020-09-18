Advertisement

Mayfield throws 2 TD passes, Browns hold off Burrow, Bengals

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and the Cleveland Browns gave coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 on the NFL’s 100th birthday. Mayfield connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 43-yard scoring pass, and the Browns rebounded from an atrocious performance last week in Baltimore, where they were roughed up 38-6 by the Ravens and looked mostly inept in Stefanski’s debut. Things went much more smoothly against the Bengals and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who threw two TD passes and showed nice poise in just his second game.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Adebayo and Herro combine for 32, Heat take 2-0 series lead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sports

Breakdown of the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after Week 1

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Anthony Sizemore
Here’s a breakdown of the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after the opening week of the season.

Sports

Seven Wildcats on preseason Coaches’ All-SEC teams

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Max Duffy, Drake Jackson, and Darian Kinnard named first team.

Sports

NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The season will start the day before Thanksgiving and the practices can officially begin as early as Oct. 14.

Latest News

Sports

KHSAA moves start of winter sports practice back, alters volleyball state tournament

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The KHSAA moved to push winter sports back.

Sports

Dylan Preston’s five-touchdown performance earns WYMT Player of the Week honors

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Preston had 152 total yards and five total touchdowns against Bell County.

Sports

EKU adds home football game against Houston Baptist on October 3

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Colonels will host Houston Baptist on October 3 at Roy Kidd Stadium. Kick off is set for 3 p.m.

Sports

Johnson Central's Dylan Preston earns Player of the Week

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Johnson Central's Dylan Preston earns Player of the Week

Sports

KHSAA Board of Control meeting - 9/16 6 pm

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
KHSAA Board of Control meeting - 9/16 6 pm

Sports

Anthony Davis named to All-NBA First Team

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Former UK National Player of the Year is a four-time selection to All-NBA First Team.