Mayfield throws 2 TD passes, Browns hold off Burrow, Bengals

CLEVELAND (AP) - Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and the Cleveland Browns gave coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 on the NFL’s 100th birthday. Mayfield connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 43-yard scoring pass, and the Browns rebounded from an atrocious performance last week in Baltimore, where they were roughed up 38-6 by the Ravens and looked mostly inept in Stefanski’s debut. Things went much more smoothly against the Bengals and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who threw two TD passes and showed nice poise in just his second game.

