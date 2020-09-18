Marshall University marks 50 years since fatal plane crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University has new memorial banners to mark the 50 years since a plane crash killed 75 football players, coaches and others aboard a flight home from a college matchup.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the banners were the product of campus discussions over how to recognize the Nov. 14, 1970 tragedy.

The team had been returning to Huntington, West Virginia, on a chartered plane after a game at East Carolina University when it crashed into a hill before it could safely land at an airport.

The 75 banners installed on flag poles include photos of the dead and the names and numbers of players.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.