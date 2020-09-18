Two arrested on child pornography charges in Estill County

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - A man and woman in Estill County are behind bars Friday facing child pornography charges.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested Brian K. Crim, 36, and Brandy L. Crim, 35, Thursday.

Police said their arrest came after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The Crim’s are accused of uploading images of child pornography online.

Police said troopers raided the pair’s home in Irvine and seized equipment used in the case.

The equipment was taken to Kentucky State Police’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Both are charged with one count each of the use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

They were taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.