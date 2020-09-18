Advertisement

Two arrested on child pornography charges in Estill County

Suspects in a child pornography case in Irvine.
Suspects in a child pornography case in Irvine.(WYMT)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - A man and woman in Estill County are behind bars Friday facing child pornography charges.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested Brian K. Crim, 36, and Brandy L. Crim, 35, Thursday.

Police said their arrest came after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The Crim’s are accused of uploading images of child pornography online.

Police said troopers raided the pair’s home in Irvine and seized equipment used in the case.

The equipment was taken to Kentucky State Police’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Both are charged with one count each of the use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

They were taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 83 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

News

Maggard

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Baptist Health Corbin receives $1 million grant to help combat opioid, substance abuse

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials with one local hospital plan to use a three-year grant to help combat opioid and substance abuse in two Eastern Kentucky counties.

Regional

Commonwealth Attorney: Third person involved in Wise County cemetery shooting sentenced

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
William Mills is currently serving a 12-month sentence for a misdemeanor conviction of assault and battery from earlier in 2020.

Latest News

Regional

Tips, reminders for parents during Baby Safety Month

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
While most of this seems like common sense, officials say COVID-19 has us distracted and bad things can happen in the blink of an eye.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Amazing stretch of weather on the way

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of another week and into one of the best forecasts we’ve had in some time.

State

WKU to offer free tuition to 2021 freshman who qualify

Updated: 10 hours ago
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new scholarship

News

Eastern Kentucky natives return home for Jenny Wiley Amphitheater show

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

Updated: 10 hours ago
Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

State

Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

Updated: 10 hours ago
Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified