Louisville man sentenced in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville man who fired a stray bullet that killed a 7-year-old boy has been sentenced to 70 months in prison on federal gun charges.

Wyatt Williams fired several shots while playing dice in May 2017 and one bullet went into the Louisville home of Dequante Hobbs Jr., killing him.

News outlets report that Williams pleaded guilty in January and apologized to the boy’s family during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

The boy’s mother called Williams a “menace to society” who should be kept behind bars.

Prosecutors had asked for an 84-month sentence while defense attorneys requested between 33 to 41 months.

