Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Friday

(AP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers Friday.

The Bell County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 460. Seven are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported seven new cases and one probable case. Friday’s cases include two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 21-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man from Knott County, a 48-year-old man from Leslie County and a 22-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from Letcher County. The health department also warned of two churches with positive COVID-19 cases.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 411.

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 439. 56 cases are active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 12 new cases one of which is hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 725 with 181 active cases. Health officials also reported 28 recovered cases.

