Advertisement

Harlan County holds drive in drug court graduation

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the pandemic WYMT has brought you stories of achievements throughout the pandemic. High school seniors graduating and senior citizens free of the coronavirus just to name a few. On Friday afternoon a different kind of graduation ceremony was held outside the Harlan Civic Center, drug court graduation.

“It’s the best part of my job really," said Harlan County Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson. “We’re so proud of them. I can’t begin to tell you how proud of them they are.

Hendrickson continues to explain this graduation ceremony is good for them. For them to see that there are people who are rooting for them to succeed.

“These people deserve to be celebrated and have people come out and support them,” said Scott Lisenbee, Harlan County District Judge.

While some choose drug court instead of jailtime, Lisenbee says that is the preferred option. Where they can get out in the community and get jobs and an education.

Lisenbee says he even had a participant put those specific words on a questionnaire. That participant is now a graduate, Frank Robinette.

“I had so many charges stacked against me that drug court was the only light that that was the only light I had," he said.

Robinette heard from others that drug court was made to set you up for failure, but she felt the complete opposite once in the program.

“If you mean it, you’ll make it. Every step you take they will take with you. This program is here to teach you how to be responsible to build discipline," Robinette explained.

Saying all the graduates are a testament that the program works.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky crosses 60,000 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 3.6 percent

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Friday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Since the first case back in March, hundreds of cases have been reported in counties across the region.

News

Eastern Kentucky churches reporting ‘several' positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Jamie Hughes, the pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Garner, Ky., released a statement regarding COVID-19 cases associated with the church.

News

Sewage issues continue in Perry County as property owners asks for help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Sewage issues in Perry county.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall-like temperatures and sunshine arrive this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The clouds will continue to move out of here this evening which will allow for chilly temperatures overnight!

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 180,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

State

UK to begin random student COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials at the University of Kentucky have announced it will begin random COVID-19 testing among its student population.

State

Whitley County Schools receive more than $300,000 in grant money for school safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The funding will be used to install deterrent measures such as metal detectors and locks.

State

Concerns arise as flu-season approaches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The entire first family received flu shots on Thursday.

State

Lumber industry feeling toll of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A consumer specialist survey found 57 percent of homeowners made improvements this spring.