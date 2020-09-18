Harlan County holds drive in drug court graduation

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the pandemic WYMT has brought you stories of achievements throughout the pandemic. High school seniors graduating and senior citizens free of the coronavirus just to name a few. On Friday afternoon a different kind of graduation ceremony was held outside the Harlan Civic Center, drug court graduation.

“It’s the best part of my job really," said Harlan County Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson. “We’re so proud of them. I can’t begin to tell you how proud of them they are.

Hendrickson continues to explain this graduation ceremony is good for them. For them to see that there are people who are rooting for them to succeed.

“These people deserve to be celebrated and have people come out and support them,” said Scott Lisenbee, Harlan County District Judge.

While some choose drug court instead of jailtime, Lisenbee says that is the preferred option. Where they can get out in the community and get jobs and an education.

Lisenbee says he even had a participant put those specific words on a questionnaire. That participant is now a graduate, Frank Robinette.

“I had so many charges stacked against me that drug court was the only light that that was the only light I had," he said.

Robinette heard from others that drug court was made to set you up for failure, but she felt the complete opposite once in the program.

“If you mean it, you’ll make it. Every step you take they will take with you. This program is here to teach you how to be responsible to build discipline," Robinette explained.

Saying all the graduates are a testament that the program works.

