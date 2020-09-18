Advertisement

Gov. DeWine requests for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters to be in Ohio

Governor DeWine highlighted the state’s history in aviation
Governor DeWine highlighted the state’s history in aviation
Governor DeWine highlighted the state’s history in aviation(WSAZ, Ohio Governor, the ohio channel)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Trump Thursday encouraging the president to establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters in the Dayton, Ohio region, according to a press release.

In the letter, Governor DeWine highlighted the state’s history in aviation, and benefits with the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology and the Air Force Materiel Command being in the region.

In the letter, Governor DeWine wrote, “Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce. I also recommend that Secretary Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baptist Health Corbin receives $1 million grant to help combat opioid, substance abuse

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials with one local hospital plan to use a three-year grant to help combat opioid and substance abuse in two Eastern Kentucky counties.

Regional

Commonwealth Attorney: Third person involved in Wise County cemetery shooting sentenced

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
William Mills is currently serving a 12-month sentence for a misdemeanor conviction of assault and battery from earlier in 2020.

Regional

Tips, reminders for parents during Baby Safety Month

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
While most of this seems like common sense, officials say COVID-19 has us distracted and bad things can happen in the blink of an eye.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Amazing stretch of weather on the way

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of another week and into one of the best forecasts we’ve had in some time.

State

WKU to offer free tuition to 2021 freshman who qualify

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new scholarship

Latest News

News

Eastern Kentucky natives return home for Jenny Wiley Amphitheater show

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some Kentuckians still waiting on extra unemployment help

State

Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

State

Family, friends honor MCHS football player Emanuel Prewitt who drowned at Lake Herrington

Updated: 2 hours ago
Family, friends honor MCHS football player Emanuel Prewitt who drowned at Lake Herrington

News

As schools go remote, Knott County turns to large classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The Knott County Sportsplex is serving as a place to assist with virtual learning.

News

Harlan County Chamber of Commerce hosts its second bi-annual candidate forum 11 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11