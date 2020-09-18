Advertisement

Fall-like temperatures and sunshine arrive this weekend

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The clouds will continue to move out of here this evening which will allow for chilly temperatures overnight!

That cold front has moved out of here, but we are still seeing a few clouds in our eastern counties. Those will continue to clear out which will allow for overnight lows to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you are heading out to some Friday night football, make sure to pack a light jacket or sweater. It’ll be chilly once that sun goes does.

Weekend Forecast

High pressure moves in and sticks around for the next several days. We will see plenty of sunshine for both your Saturday and Sunday!

Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Once that sun goes down, you might need a light jacket in the evenings.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate our region heading into the new week. That sunshine will continue all next week.

Highs will remain in the lower 70s for the first half of the week but by the end of next week, highs look to get into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will start out in the mid to upper 40s and get back into the mid-50s by the end of the week.

The dry weather continues all next week! Enjoy it!

