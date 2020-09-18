Entire ETSU men’s basketball team in quarantine, coach says

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The entire men’s basketball team at East Tennessee State University is in quarantine due to COVID-19, CBS affiliate WJHL reported.

Head Coach Jason Shay reportedly told WJHL Sports Director Kenny Hawkins that the team is in quarantine after “several players” tested positive for the virus.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 students were in isolation and 26 students were reported quarantined in ETSU housing, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.